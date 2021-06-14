Reincarnation, popularly known as rebirth is a religious concept in which a person takes birth in a different form after death. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, several people believe that reincarnation is a real thing, and people used to take birth in a different realm or within the earth itself after death. Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, a person named Niels has shared a near-death experience (NDE) testimonial, where he talks about reincarnation.

Reincarnation will happen after death

Neils reached the verge of death at the age of four after complications arose during eye surgery. During these moments, Niels had several visions, and in the testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, he details what he saw in that unknown realm.

Niels claimed that he was given a life review during the near-death experience, and was also informed about reincarnation.

"I felt more at ease then. I was given a life review while inside the void. During this review, I told the being to pause. I wanted to better examine the parts of my life. I was then able to view these events from overhead. The life review did not last long because I asked the being something that surprised it. 'Can I plan my next reincarnation?' I asked. The being said, 'Usually, people wait until their actual death to choose their reincarnation.' I was persistent because I already knew where I wanted to go: Japan. I was then taken to Japan via an overhead view. The being and I looked at various cities until we reached Numero in Hokkaido. I told the being that I wanted to be reincarnated here. Then, I was given a temporary glimpse into my next life. All I remember about this part was that I was Male and was wearing a dark-colored coat that was accented by a stylish autumn scarf while I stood in front of the train station. Then, I returned to the void," wrote Niels on the NDERF website.

The possibilities of a non-physical part in human life

The mindblowing NDE testimonial shared by Niels has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made several people believe that life after death or a possible reincarnation could be real.

However, medical experts have dismissed these views, and they strongly assure that death is the end of human life, as the brain will stop functioning. According to these medical experts, the survival trick adopted by the brain to combat the shortage of oxygen supply is causing weird visual hallucinations.

But there are some experts who believe in a non-physical part of human life. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia strongly believes that humans have a non-physical part that might be connected to spirituality.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," says Greyson.