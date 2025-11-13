Shehnaaz Gill spilled quite some beans on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Beer Biceps. From how Sidharth Shukla's death made her mature to Salman Khan's farmhouse, the actress spoke of many personal details of her life. She also hinted at being in a relationship and added that she would get married someday to have kids.

Shehnaaz has worked with Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' Salman got to know Shehnaaz through Bigg Boss, and the two formed a good equation post that. So, it didn't come as a surprise when Salman brought her onboard for his film. Even though the film failed to win over the audience, their friendship or mentor-mentee equation remained strong.

What happens at Salman Khan's farmhouse?

Now, talking about the time when, during the shoot, Khan took them to his farmhouse, Gill recalled that it was all very 'desi.' She revealed that Salman Khan is very rooted in his life with his family and family values. She added how they would ride ATVs and pluck berries from trees during their farmhouse visit. The former Bigg Boss contestant also added how Salman used to talk to them about action films and his film plans and motivate them to go out and do a lot of work.

On supporting Samay, Ranveer

Talking about the controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, Shehnaaz said that she never wrote about it on social media but prayed for them always. She mentioned that she used to pray to God to let them come out of this controversy.

In the same interview, talking about Sidharth, the 'Sheeshe Wali Chunni' actress revealed that it was Sidharth Shukla's death that made her mature overnight. "Sidharth ne mujhe bohot maturity deke gaye hai. Jab woh sab kuch hua, uske baad mein mature ho gayi, nahi toh wahi Bigg Boss wali hoti. (Sidharth has given me a lot of maturity. After all of that happened, I felt like I have matured. Otherwise, I would have been the same Shehnaaz from BB)," she said.