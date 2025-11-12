Shehnaaz Gill was the latest guest on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who has remained quite guarded about her personal life, spoke a lot about things behind the camera this behind. From how Sidharth's death made her mature overnight to having kids and whether she is in a relationship; Shehnaaz opened up on a lot.

On marriage and kids

On being asked if she would ever like to get married, Shehnaaz said that someday she might have to do it to have kids. Gill, who had so far maintained that she would never tie-the-knot has stirred quite some feathers with her latest statement. Shehnaaz cleared that she wants kids and would get married to have them as everyone must endure the pain that mothers do while giving birth.

"Kabhi na kabhi to karni padegi. Kyun karni padegi? Yaar, bachhe chahiye. Ek aadh bachhe cute sa khelta hua. Jo main cute harkatein karti hoon vo vo Karega mere aage. Ek feeling hoti hain a bachcha. Wow ye maine paida kiya hai. But ye bhi talent hai bachha paida karna. Kitna dard sehti hai yaar ek maa. Vo dard ek baar lena zaroori hai," she said.

(Some day I will have to do it because I want kids. One or more. I want a cute child behaving cutely like I do, in front of me. There is a feeling of pride in having a child like I have given birth to this. And this is also a talent. There is so much pain that a mother endures for this. In life, it is important to endure that pain once)

How she changed post Sidharth's demise

Talking about the change that Sidharth Shukla's untimely death brought in her, the reality show star was quick to say that it made her mature. "Sidharth ne mujhe bohot maturity deke gaye hai. Jab woh sab kuch hua, uske baad mein mature ho gayi, nahi toh wahi Bigg Boss wali hoti. (Sidharth has given me a lot of maturity. After all of that happened, I felt like I have matured. Otherwise, I would have been the same Shehnaaz from BB)," she said.

However, when it came to whether she is in a relationship right now, the 'Sheeshe Wali Chunni' actress gave a very cryptic response. "Let's keep this a secret. You can't give surety to any relationship, even marriage," she mentioned. She also opened up on how she is open to getting married to a guy in any culture but not a Sikh boy.

Shehnaaz mentioned that she understands that she wouldn't be compatible with a boy of her religion as she knows the culture. And thus, she would want to settle down with someone from another culture and background so that she gets to learn from other culture as well.