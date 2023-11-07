Death is a phenomenon that human beings have been trying to decode over several years. According to medical experts, a human life will end when the brain stops functioning. However, spiritualists strongly argue that death is not the end of human life, as the soul will continue its journey through another realm after the last breath.

And now, a woman who goes by the name Maria has shared her near-death experience testimonial, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be real.

Maria's unbelievable NDE testimonial

Maria shared her amazing life after death experience on the Near Death Experience Research Foundation website.

The woman claims to have seen her grandparents during the NDE and added that she visited a place very similar to paradise during her dying moments due to liver complications.

"Behind my grandparents, in the distance, there was a HUGE mountain with beautiful waterfalls that fell from very high up into an impressive lake. The lake was surrounded by happy people. Some were bathing in it; some naked and others in white clothing. It looked like paradise. When I saw that, I felt such an immense peace that I wanted to stay there," wrote Maria on the NDERF website.

Maria added that those moments were very peaceful, and she felt more alertness than usual while being on the verge of death.

"It felt much more real than life. I felt like nothing on earth mattered, because it wasn't real. That it didn't matter if I died because my parents' pain when I left would not last very long. Time in that kind of place/paradise went much faster. And it felt like my parents' pain would only last a moment. It's something difficult to explain," claimed Maria.

Is life after death real?

Even though Maria's NDE testimonial has made several people believe in the existence of afterlife, medical experts have a different answer to explain this phenomenon.

According to medical professionals, the human brain will adopt a survival trick to combat the shortness of oxygen during dying moments, and it results in these visual hallucinations.

However, some medical professionals believe in the possible existence of life after death.

A few months back, Dr Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia, in an interview with Observer suggested that human beings have a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.