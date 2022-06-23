The phenomenon of death has been baffling spiritualists and medical experts for so many years. Medical experts argue that human life ends when the brain stops functioning. However, spiritualists believe that death is not the end of everything, but it is a portal that makes humans enter a different realm.

To substantiate these views, spiritualists often cite the testimonials shared by Near-Death Experience victims who have apparently reached the mouth of death. And now, one such testimonial has gone viral on online spaces, and it has made many believe that life after death could be real.

Elena's unusual NDE experience

This new testimonial has been shared by a woman named Elena on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation website. In the testimonial, she claimed to have reached a spiritual realm during the near-death experience.

She further claimed to have conversed with creatures resembling an orb during these moments.

"The place was dark-blue, and simultaneously light, a kind of 'bright darkness'. Conversations without words with creatures that resembled a cloud orb. A feeling for a different type of communication - the knowledge arrives at you without a specific time at which the communication is taking place," wrote Elena on the NDERF website.

She further noted, "This feeling is actually my brightest recollection. Also, a feeling for good intentions. I have no memory of how I arrived at this place. I was given a choice. I could return to the Earth, with the knowledge that I will travel in the future with a man who I later married and divorced," added Elena.

Do humans have a non-physical part?

A few months back, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia suggested that humans have a non-physical part which is related to spirituality.

According to Greyson who has spent more than four decades in near-death experiences, human life is not just confined to the physical body.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.