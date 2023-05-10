The mystery surrounding death has been perplexing humans for years. Modern science, citing scientific evidence suggests that death is the end of everything, and medical experts say that a human life will end when the brain stops functioning.

However, spiritualists have a different story to tell. According to spiritual believers, the physical body is just a part of human life, and they claim that the soul will reach a different realm, after completing life in that body.

Citing the example of people who have faced near-death experiences (NDE), these spiritualists claim that human life will continue its eternal journey even after taking the last breath. One such NDE testimonial has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be real.

The unusual experience faced by David

This recent near-death experience was shared online by a person named David. In his testimonial, shared on the Near-Dearth Experience Research Foundation website, David claims to have seen Jesus Christ in the form of light during his final moments.

"There was no tunnel, but there was a bright light. It was full of love. It was all encompassing. I understood it to be the Savior, Jesus Christ, but I couldn't see a person in the light. The light was bright beyond description, yet no uncomfortable to look at. In fact, I couldn't look away. It was the most comfortable I've ever been. I have never felt such complete love," wrote David on the NDERF website.

He added: "I felt nothing else communicated other than the unimaginable love I felt from the light. I loved the light. I loved the source of the light. I awoke still surrounded by glow and love that I felt. I was perfectly awake, but didn't want to move. I had never been more comfortable. I still felt the love and light for several minutes after I awoke. It was an experience I don't fully understand, but one that I treasure and reflect back upon often."

Afterlife mystery continues

Even though spiritualists consider these experiences a strong sign of life after death, medical experts believe that people used to face a shortage of oxygen during dying moments, and at these times, the human brain will use a survival trick which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.

However, there are some medical experts who believe in life after death. A few months back, Dr Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia, in an interview with Observer suggested that human beings have a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.