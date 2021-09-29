Human beings have long been trying to uncover the mysteries of death, since the day the species achieved consciousness. Even though medical experts consider death the end of human life, spiritualists, citing religious textbooks claim that human beings will continue their lives in a different realm after taking their last breath. To substantiate their claims, these spiritualists cite the examples of near-death experience (NDE) testimonials shared by people from different parts of the globe. And now, one such testimonial has gone viral on online spaces, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be a real phenomenon.

Unbelievable NDE testimonial shared by a woman

The NDE testimonial has been shared by a woman named Shawnise. In the testimonial, shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, Shawnise revealed that she reached the verge of death during a cardiac arrest following severe post-surgical complications.

Just like other NDE victims, Shawnise also claimed that she saw a dark tunnel during these dying moments. However, she also made it clear that a bright light was inviting her from the other end of the tunnel.

"I was immortal floating towards a warm inviting being of light in a dark tunnel. I felt pure and light as a feather floating up effortlessly towards the light. I couldn't take my eyes off the light, I was deeply engaged. The dark tunnel turned into rays of vibrant light, a blend of futuristic colors, and the space around me and beyond me was endless...Then, I heard the most beautiful composed instruments of music and peaceful sounds, I was mesmerized," wrote Shawnise on the NDERF website.

The existence of life after death

The testimonial shared by Shawnise has made people believe that a human being's life is not confined to the physical world. However, medical experts reveal that the real reason behind these visual hallucinations could be the survival trick adopted by the brain during life-threatening events to combat the oxygen shortage.

Meanwhile, there are some other medical experts who believe in the possible existence of life after death. A few months back, Dr Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia had suggested that humans could have a non-physical part.

"I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.