Humans have been trying hard to decode the mysteries surrounding death since the day the species gained consciousness. Citing religious textbooks, spiritualists strongly claim that human life is not confined to the physical world. According to them, a human soul will continue its journey in a different realm after death. However, medical experts have several times dismissed these views, and they assure that life after death is not real, as a human life will end when the brain stops functioning. And now, a neuropsychiatrist has claimed that people nearing death will often get visited by deathbed visitors, a statement through which he strongly suggests that life after death could be real.

Claims made by the Neuropsychiatrist

In a recent interview, Peter Fenwick, who is a neuropsychiatrist and neurophysiologist, who has undertaken various studies related to end life phenomena and near-death experience (NDE) revealed what deathbed visitors are, and when they will appear.

While talking to Dr Jens Rohrbeck, Dr Fenwick revealed that people will see deathbed visitors weeks before their death.

"A few weeks before you die you get deathbed visitors. Now what's a deathbed visitor, they are relatives who come to you and they do it in a specific way. They may stand outside the room in which you are dying or they may come into the room that's quite common. You, of course, will talk to them and then a number of them will sit on the bed and talk to you," said Fenwick, Express.co.uk reports.

Humans have a non-physical part

A few days back, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia also shared similar views, and he too suggested that human life is not confined to the physical body.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.