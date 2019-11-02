The concept of near-death experience (NDE) has been perplexing medical experts and spiritualists for years. Even though medical experts consider this phenomenon as a survival trick of the human brain due to lack of oxygen supply, spiritualists strongly argue that NDE irrefutable proof of extraterrestrial existence. Now, an NDE experience testimonial shared by a man named Peter has emerged as the hottest debating point among netizens.

The NDE testimonial is being shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation website. On March 16, 2010, Peter faced a mindblowing near-death experience due to drowning while taking a bath. During the time of NDE, Peter apparently saw more dark than light, and he even witnessed a lady who was seen wearing a dark robe. He also made it clear that the lady he saw during the NDE had no face. Peter added that he clearly left the body and existed outside it during the time of near-death experience.

"I was taking a bath, fell asleep and rolled over. Nothing felt different, sort of like I had knew that this would happen. I remember seeing more dark than light. I vividly remember seeing a lady who was wearing a dark robe. I'm trying to figure out how to best describe this. The robe had no color. It was dark, yes. But it was not black. Imagine a black hole or void wrapped around you like a blanket. That what it looked like. She had light brown hair, the same color as caramel or peanut butter. I don't remember her face, because I am not sure that she had one," reveals Peter.

A few months back, another NDE testimonial shared by a lady named Eva had claimed that death is not an unpleasant experience. In her testimonial, Eva made it clear that humans will have no physical limitations after death.