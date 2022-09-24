For ages, humans have been trying to uncover the truth surrounding death. However, even now, death remains a mystery for many, despite explanations from the scientific community. Medical experts strongly argue that a human being will die when the brain stops functioning. But spiritualists strongly argue that a human life will reboot in another realm after death, which they call life after death.

And now, adding up to this seemingly bizarre theory, a Canadian woman has shared her near-death experience (NDE) testimonial, and it has made many believe that afterlife could be real.

What happens after death?

The woman who goes by the name Colleen shared her near-death experience testimonial on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website.

In her testimonial, Colleen claimed to have reached a tunnel where all her pains faded away.

"I was moving down a tunnel at the end of the tunnel there was a place of such peace and calm. I felt so loved. I was no longer suffering; all of my pain went away. I was unaware of anything happening externally around me," wrote Colleen on the NDERF website.

She added, "I was fully aware, even hyper-aware of the overwhelming feeling of peace, love and indescribable bliss. I continued to move down the tunnel and recognized that continuing to move meant leaving the physical world and going somewhere else. I was completely at peace with moving forward."

Colleen also made it clear that her moments during the NDE were purely pleasant. She further pointed out that the moments during death gave her more alertness and consciousness than usual.

Is afterlife real?

The testimonial shared by Colleen has now gone viral, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be real.

However, medical experts believe that people used to face shortage of oxygen during dying moments, and at these times, the human brain will use a survival trick which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.

However, there are some medical experts who believe in life after death. A few months back, Dr Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia, in an interview with Observer suggested that human beings have a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.