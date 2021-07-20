Spiritualists who believe in the hypothetical concept of life after death strongly believe that human beings will continue their journey in a different realm after taking the last breath. According to these afterlife believers, death is just a pathway to another world of spirituality, which is totally dependent on the deeds of a human being in his physical life. And now, a near-death experience (NDE) testimonial shared by a Reddit user named Pwnographik has gone viral on online spaces.

No white lights or angels

Most of the near-death experience survivors have revealed that they saw a bright tunnel, white light, and sometimes angels during the final moments. However, Pwnographik revealed that he did not see any white light or angels, instead, he felt like reaching another planet during the crucial three minutes when he was clinically dead.

"I didn't see any white light or Angels, didn't hear any voices. I could see, but I didn't have a body. It was like I was on another planet, when I looked down I saw sand and there was very shallow water. It was like an endless shore. The water was probably an inch or two high, but the best way I could describe it is when you walk on the very shallow end of the shore of a beach and that shallow end is just endless, like the water never got deeper or any shallower," said the NDE survivor, Express.co.uk reports.

There was no sun in the skies

The NDE survivor astonishingly claimed that there was no sun in the land where he reached during the final moments. According to him, the only light source was those blue rays of light, with a tinge of yellow on the sides.

"The feeling was so foreign to me. It just felt like every single problem I had, every single issue no matter how big or how small was just gone. It was all gone. Every single care I had was all gone. like the weight of the world was completely lifted off my shoulders. I just existed. It felt like everything was going to be 'okay' and I didn't have to worry about a single thing, It was what I imagined what peace was like to the full extent. It felt amazing," added the Reddit user.

The NDE testimonial shared by the Reddit user has made many believe that the concept of the afterlife often depicted in religious textbooks is true. However, medical experts have a different explanation to give. According to medical experts, during life-threatening events, the brain will face a shortage in oxygen supply, and during this time, the brain will adopt a survival trick which is the reason behind these visual hallucinations.