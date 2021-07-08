Despite the lack of scientific evidence, spiritualists all across the world strongly believe in life after death, and they claim that people will reach hell or heaven based on their deeds in the physical world. Most of these mythical journeys are often propagated based on religious textbooks, and until now, modern medical science has found no clues of life after death. And now, a man named Bill Wiese has sensationally claimed to have seen hell during a near-death experience.

Is hell real?

Bill Wiese claimed to have heard millions of people screaming during the near-death experience, which apparently lasted for 23 minutes. According to Bill, he was pulled from his body during these moments, and later, he traveled to hell through a tunnel.

"It was getting hotter and I landed on a stone floor in a prison cell in hell. There were stone walls, bars it was more like a dungeon - a filthy, stinking, smoke-filled dungeon. I'm sure we've all experienced that at 3 AM once or twice," Bill told TCT Network.

Bill also encountered monsters during these dying moments, and he made it clear that these creatures were blaspheming. He added that the heat he experienced during those moments was unbearable.

"The heat was unbearable, I wondered how could I be alive. Why am I here, how did I get here? And then they directed this hatred they had towards God towards me. One demon picked me up and threw me into the wall of this prison cell. I felt as if bones had broken. Now I know a spirit doesn't have bones, but it felt that way," added Wiese.

Finally, Wiese woke up safe from his bed, and he shared his experiences in a book named 23 Minutes in Hell, which became a New York Times bestseller in 2006.

Heaven and hell invented by churches?

John Shelby Spong, a retired bishop of the Episcopal Church in the US had claimed that hell and heaven were intentionally created by the Church to control the masses.

"I don't think hell exists. I happen to believe in life after death, but I don't think it's got anything to do with reward and punishment. Religion is always in the control business and that's something people don't really understand. It's in the guilt-producing, control business and if you have heaven as a place where you're rewarded for your goodness and hell as a place where you're punished for your evil, then you sort of have control of the population," said Spong.