A near-death experience (NDE) testimonial shared by a woman named Susan is now the hottest debating point among spiritualists and medical experts. This exceptional case of NDE happened to Susan during her pregnancy, and she claims that she felt incredible joy during these moments.

Susan's incredible near-death experience

During the NDE, Susan apparently saw an unknown entity, probably a man, and he led her to the doorsteps of heaven. As per Susan, there are no words to express her happiness during her moments in heaven, and the NDE victim added that she has those pictures embedded in her mind.

Susan also added that there is no dimension of time in heaven, and everything is still, under the umbrella of joyfulness.

"Where I am, there is no sense of time. Time, as we know it on earth, is linear and irreversible. Not in Heaven. There is no dimension to time. All is still. I inhale deeply. I am contented and satisfied in ways I could have never imagined as I absorb this quietude. I have no pain. I have no worries. I do not remember any sorrow. There is no hint of things negative," wrote Susan on the NDERF website.

Susan claimed that she clearly left her body and reached a different realm during the near-death experience. She made it clear that her senses were more vivid and clear while being on the verge of death. Even though she had vision issues in life, Susan apparently had a perfect vision during NDE.

What causes NDE?

Spiritualists, citing religious textbooks argue that a near-death experience is an authentic proof of life after death. As per these spiritualists, human beings begin their journey to eternity after taking their last breath.

However, medical experts argue that it is actually the human brain's survival trick which is resulting in these visual hallucinations. As per medical experts, during the time of life-threatening events, the brain will face a shortage of oxygen, and in order to cop up with the oxygen supply, the brain adopts a survival trick, and it is causing weird hallucination among NDE victims.