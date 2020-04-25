Varun Dhawan is one of the most versatile and talented actors of Bollywood to have come up along with the new-gen in the industry. The actor is a literal heartthrob and is considered as a chocolate boy of Bollywood. Varun was recently seen in the 3rd film of ABCD franchise 'Street Dancer 3D', which was directed by Remo D' Souza.

Even though the film did not do well this time on the box office, still Varun's performance in the movie was appreciated by the critics and audience.

ABCD 2 was the prequel to Street Dancer and did very well in theatres as well. It was also the best film from Remo's ABCD franchise. Having an ensemble cast of actors, all the cast and crew had a lot of fun while shooting for the film.

Varun Dhawan's ghostly experience from ABCD 2

Varun, in one of his older interviews, had shared an interesting story while he was shooting for ABCD 2 in Las Vegas. According to the 'Kalank' actor, he was put up in the Sinatra suite of a Las Vegas hotel that was supposedly haunted by the ghost of legendary American singer-actor Frank Sinatra.

Talking about the experience, Varun Dhawan was quoted as saying by Mid-Day, "The suite was definitely haunted because at night I would hear someone singing and the doors would just fling open. Either that happened, or I felt so since I was really obsessed with my film's music."

As per sources, the 33-year-old actor was given the same room where the famous Hollywood singer Frank Sinatra used to stay whenever he came to vegas for his shows.

A source further said, "The local crew started supplying Varun with scary stories about the suite. They told him how Frank Sinatra stayed in that very suite whenever he came to perform in Vegas and thought of it as his home. So even after his death, he hasn't checked out of there."

However, Jr Dhawan did not believe in ghost stories as he thought that the crew is trying to play some prank on him. The ghost topic became a regular discussion among the crew and Varun as he used to pull legs of those who believed in it.

Did Varun Dhawan encounter the ghost of Frank Sinatra?

But soon, things went wrong for Varun when he actually witnesses something spooky happening in his room.

"After a long, tiring day of the shoot, he went to his room and tried to sleep, but he heard some strange sounds and the door creaked open on its own. The stories that he had dismissed until then came back to him," added a unit member.

This incident left Varun stunned and even his co-actors from the movie were shocked after hearing the incident.

Either way, the whole incident occurred yet nobody was harmed. It's in the past now. Meanwhile, Varun was preparing for his next film lately, 'Coolie No. 1', which is directed by David Dhawan, and it also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.