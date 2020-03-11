Not long time back, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's car had accidentally run over a paparazzo's foot in Mumbai when he had gone to attend Shashank Khaitan's birthday party at his residence with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Although the culture of getting clicked and being surveyed by paparazzi has been one of the biggest troubles faced by various celebrities, Varun Dhawan by now has been quite accustomed to their behaviour.

In one of the videos which have gone viral, it appears that the Dilwale actor has even formed an informal relationship with one of the paparazzi who keeps following him with a camera. A happy and beamed up Varun Dhawan called the security guard and jokingly suggested that the people following him with a camera should just be inside the lock-up for a day, hoping that they would learn their lesson.

After stepping down from his vehicle, he called the guard and told him in a light-hearted way, "Isko leke jao, sir camera ke saath ghumta rehta hain, kuch bolo isko, allowed hain kya? Nehi main toh pyaar se (photos) de deta hun per yeh bhaag ta rehta hain mere piche piche. Gir jayega, lag jayega kuch boliye na isko."( Arrest him, he keeps following me with a camera where ever I go. Just say something to this person. Is this allowed? I give him my pictures but he keeps chasing me where ever I go. Some day he might just fall and hurt himself. Say something to him).

Varun Dhawan later took the camera and started filming the paparazzo. "Aap leke ao isko, ekdin andar jayega thik hoke a jayega,"( you take him inside your lock-up, once they return from their they will learn their lessons.) Meanwhile, the photographer who was also captured in the video laughed away to his heart's content, owing to the fact that celebrity Varun turned photographer for him while trying to give him a bitter taste of his own medicine.