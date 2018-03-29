K-pop boy band BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan, which means Bulletproof Boy Scouts, garnered thousands of fans from across the globe last year from its Wings world tour 2017, which covered the United States, Chile, Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Macau, besides its home country.

What we heard and saw during the tour was the incredible time that the band had on stage as they entertained the crowd. However, all wasn't as rosy as many would have thought, as there was lots of hard work involved, and that is what the group's documentary BTS: Burn The Stage shows.

Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of BTS, and YouTube Red have released the first two episodes of BTS: Burn The Stage, a behind-the-scenes documentary of the K-pop sensation.

The first episode, which has the subtitle option for Spanish, French, Korean, Portuguese, German, and English, is about the band's hectic preparation for a massive world tour. It also shows the hardships they had to endure before a concert and disappointments when shows don't end up as planned.

The BTS: Burn The Stage episode 2, which is already available on YouTube and can be watched after payment of a subscription fee, shows the band going through a harrowing time after its youngest member Jungkook collapsed during their concert in Chile. The singer insisted on performing despite being in bad health, as he didn't want to disappoint his fans, but he had to undergo treatment after collapsing due to exhaustion.

The band will release new episodes of the documentary BTS: Burn The Stage every week on its YouTube channel. The first episode can be streamed for free but YouTube Red subscription is required to watch episode 2 and the rest of the episodes.

BTS, which consist of seven members — Suga, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and J-Hope — had an incredible year in 2017. It got the opportunity to perform at the American Music Awards in November and appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The band won several awards, including Best Boy Band and Best Fan Army awards at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the musician of the year award at the Korean Music Awards 2018, and the Favorite Global Music Star award at the 2018 Kid's Choice Awards. It also has made it to Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list (2018) in the Entertainment and Sports category.