Virat Kohli has joined the Indian cricket team in New York, after wrapping up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Virat Kohli jetted off to New York for the T20 World Cup 2024 and seemingly, Anushka Sharma was also there with him. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, along with kids – daughter Vamika and newborn son Akaay were at the airport. As the family of four was spotted at Mumbai airport, only Virat and Anushka were clicked. Virat and Anushka have refrained media from clicking their kid's picture.

However, a picture of Virat and Anushka is going viral that shows, newly minted mom Anushka, and Virat, are seen posing with the airport staff before flying out.

Anushka Sharma body-shamed as she wraps her hands around Virat Kohli before leaving for T20 WC

An unseen photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the airport as Virat left for T20 World Cup 2024 is going viral on Reddit.

Anushka's puffy face and cheeks caught attention, and netizens found it hard to believe that Virat was with Anuhska.

Although Anushka had wrapped her hands around Virat's hand, a section of netizens believed that the picture looked morphed. While some said, post-pregnancy weight gain.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai Airport with the airport staff. pic.twitter.com/A7vTIZZUsb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 31, 2024

One user commented, "Post-pregnancy glow and a little bit of weight gain...leave pregnant and post-partum mums alone...Pregnancy affects every single body differently !!!"

Another comment read, "I want to do "googli woogly woosh" on her cheeks!"

A user said, "Edited pic.."

Noo noo no she's not Anushka!!

Kya hua iske face ko ?? https://t.co/9qreNec5xm pic.twitter.com/oby78wva8q — Verot Choli (@VerotCholi) June 1, 2024

The fourth one wrote, "Noo noo no she's not Anushka!! Kya hua iske face ko ??"

Who wore what!

The cricketer sported a white T-shirt with a beige shirt, matching cap and black pants. Anushka was in a black T-shirt and blue denims.

On Tuesday, Anushka and Virat were seen dining with friends in Mumbai.

A video of Virat Kohli, Zaheer Khan and their partners were seen heading out of a restaurant after dinner.

Virat heads to New York

On Friday, a video of Virat from the airport went viral on social media, As Virat headed to New York, he took a moment to chat with the paparazzi and fans. The paparazzi thanked him and his wife, Anushka Sharma, for the gift hampers he had previously given them. But, in a heartwarming gesture, Kohli credited Anushka for it. As paps said "Aapke gifts achhe the", King Kohli smiled and said, "Ma'am ne diya tha". ( Anushka had given).

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024.

In a joint post the couple made the announcement and wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!"