Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved TV shows that has been running for more than a decade now. The comedy show revolves around the adventures of the residents of Gokuldham Society and every episode carries a social message. Not just the show, but all the characters Dayaben, Jethalal, Bhide, Popatlal and others have become household names and each character has a huge fan base.

Hence, when two of the actors Gurucharan Singh Sodhi and Neha Mehta, who played the important characters Roshan Singh Sodhi and Anjali Taarak Mehta, respectively, quit the show recently, fans weren't happy about it.

And now, during the show's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the makers introduced TV actors Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder Singh Suri as the new Anjali and Sodhi, respectively. But seems like fans are mighty upset with the new actors and are unable to find any chemistry between them and their respective onscreen spouses.

One of the fans wrote, what's wrong with the casting team of TMKOC while another said it was a bad decision by producer Asit Modi. Check out some of the angry tweets by fans.

The hate received by ardent fans is inevitable given that Neha and Gurucharan had been part of the show since its inception 12 years ago and have had carved a niche for themselves in the fans' hearts. However, it is expected that fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will gradually start accepting Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder as member of the Gokuldham society

Reasons for Neha and Gurucharan's exit:

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Neha had issues with the production team and had conveyed about the same in February itself. But when her woos were not paid any heed, she decided to quit the show. "Yes, there were issues, but I believe that sometimes, silence speaks for itself. Also, I felt that I needed to move on and grow. I need to explore other platforms like films and web series," Neha told Bombay Times.

She added: "I do feel that in many areas discipline and decorum was not maintained on the sets. I felt it was important that without creating any hassles, I should gracefully exit the show. But, this does not mean that I have no respect for the show or the production house."

On the other hand, Gurucharan left the show because of his father's ill health. The actor's father went through a surgery and he wanted to be with him. Gurucharan had quit the show in 2013 due to creative differences with Asit Modi only to return a year later.