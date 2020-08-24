After welcoming Lord Ganesha with great enthusiasm amid the ongoing pandemic, Bollywood celebrities bid adieu to the elephant God on Monday, August 24. Many of the celebrities chose to perform visarjan at their homes keeping in mind the precautionary measures and guidelines laid out by the government.

From Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Shraddha Kapoor many celebrities gave sneak peek into how they performed the rituals and immersed their eco-friendly idols into a bucket full of water created for the purpose.

Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan shared some pictures on social media from their Ganapati visarjan. In the image, Hrithik along with Rakesh Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, their kids and sister Sunaina Roshan are seen posing for a picture with Lord Ganesha idol before immerging it. Along with the picture, Pinkie wrote, '#Tradition . Family . Love . And my sweetest lord Ganesha . Thank you for always protecting us from evil '

Salman Khan: Salman along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah attended the Ganpati celebrations at Sohail Khan's residence on Sunday. For the visarjan, the whole Khan family including Arpita Khan Sharma, Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail, Alvira Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma got together. Salman's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur was also part of the visarjan.

Shah Rukh Khan: Although Shah Rukh didn't share pictures of his Ganesh idol or visarjan, he shared an image of himself post-Ganpati Visarjan. "Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!", he wrote.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Shilpa, who welcomed Bappa to her home with much enthusiasm, shared a video of her and her family bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha with the same energy.

Shraddha Kapoor: The actress looked simple in a pink kurta as she carried a small idol of Lord Ganesha for visarjan.

Ananya Panday: The Khali Peeli actress also shared pictures of her whispering in Lord Ganesha's ears before bidding the lord goodbye. "Miss you already! Come back sooon #GanpatiBappaMorya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya," she wrote.