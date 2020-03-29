Here's a piece of shocking news for fans of Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter. The duo, who worked together in yet-to-be-released Khaali Peeli, is head over heels in love with each other. In fact, rumour mills are abuzz that Ishaan is extremely caring and protective of the actress.

Last year, news of Ananya dating Kartik Aaryan were doing the rounds during the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh. However, the rumours died down after Kartik and Sara Ali Khan's affair started making headlines.

A source told Pinkvilla: "Ananya and Kartik were never in a relationship, although they might have been close buddies. Kartik was with Sara back then and Ishaan was with Janhvi when Ananya signed Khali Peeli opposite Ishaan. During the course of the film shoot, both of them hit it off really well and got close.

Ishaan has been extremely caring and protective of Ananya and he also got a shoulder to cry on and last we heard, they are dating. They don't want to share the news with the world as yet. In fact, they haven't really told too many of their close friends either. But it needs to be seen if their equation off-screen will last forever."

Last month during the screening of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Ananya and Ishaan's cute bond was captured by paps when Shahid Kapoor's half-brother tried to scare the actress pretending to be a ghost.

Till last year, Ishaan was in a relationship with his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Their affair had grabbed a lot of attention owing to their cute PDA and multiple public appearances together. The couple, however, broke up in December last year, apparently.

"Janhvi and Ishaan called off their relationship in December last year. Apparently, both of them were having constant arguments and couldn't just reach a common ground. In fact, the fights had become so much that Janhvi just walked out of the relationship. She was done with Ishaan's overbearing nature," the source added.

Ananya about her single status:

Contrary to the dating reports, the Student Of The Year 2 actress recently revealed that she is single. She made the confession on Komal Nahta's chat show Starry Nights Gen Y where she blamed her SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra and his protective nature towards her being the reason behind her not being in a relationship. "The fact that I am single is because of Punit Malhotra. Because he doesn't let anyone hit on me," she said.