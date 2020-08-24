After Saumya Tandon quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, rumours started doing rounds that she has bid goodbye to the show to participate in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. The actress has now given a clarification on entering Salman Khan-hosted show.

During Instagram live session, the actress first explained the reason why she quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She said, "Maine paanch saal yeh show kiya aur mujhe jo kuch bhi karna tha, maine kar liya tha (I worked in the serial for five years and I did whatever I have to do with the role). It was just repeating myself. So, as an actor, I wanted to move on and do different things and play different characters. Otherwise, main ek hi character aap logon ke liye ban ke reh jaati (I would stuck in one role in the your eyes), which was not enough for me,"

"Bigg Boss 14? No chance. I am not the Bigg Boss type of material. Main kya karungi Bigg Boss mein, yaar? Main toh bohot shaant aur private kism ki ladki hoon (What will I do in the Bigg Boss show? I am a very quiet and private person in real life). So I am not the right person for Bigg Boss and you are not going to see me in Bigg Boss 14. Surely not," she ended.

Recently, Saumya shared several videos on Instagram from her last day on the sets. In one of the clips, the entire cast and crew was seen singing "Tum ko dekha toh ye khayal aaya" by late ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. Her ex-colleagues also sang Abhi na jaao chhodkar for her.

Coming back to the Bigg Boss 14, it is expected to take off n 27 September. The channel has approached many celebrities to participate in the show and many names in connection with the reality show are doing rounds.

As per the latest buzz, actresses Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia are confirmed contestants to take part in the Salman Khan-hosted show.