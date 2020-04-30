The longest running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one big family yet there has had been times when equations changed between members of the family. Ardent fans will remember that Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi was once replaced by another actor Laad Singh Maan, only to be brought back a year later.

Back in 2013, Gurucharan had a creative difference with producer Asit Modi and after things went sour between them, the actor moved out of the show. Laad was roped in to play the important character.

What went wrong between the popular actor and Modi?

Neither the actor nor the production house had ever revealed the real reason behind Gurucharan's exit. When asked about the same, the actor had told Tellychakkar: "Please ask producer Asit Modi. He wanted me to do several things, some of which I was ready and some I was not after four and a half long years of association with the show."

He added: "I don't want to talk anything bad about something which has given me so much name and fame. People love me not only in India, but even overseas. Recently I went to the US and folks there recognized me. I was not allowed to pay money in hotels where my fans were there. I wish to give my best wishes to the new actor Laad Singh Maan who has taken my place."

Gurucharan's return:

However, a few months later, Gurucharan apparently missed being on TMKOC sets and eventually mended his differences with Modi. Coincidentally, Laad wanted to move out because of reasons best known to him and since, everything fell on place, the production house sorted out with the Sodhi character.

About settling the creative differences, Gurucharan without divulging details had told the portal: "I feel the present is important and not the past. Asit is like my elder brother, we met over dinner and laughed and talked a few days back about all that transpired a year back," Gurcharan had said.

Gurucharan about Laad unable to do justice to the Sodhi character:

Talking about the Laad's exit, the talented actor felt that he couldn't do justice to the character. "Yes, he is a wonderful human and we had met at a Gurudwara when he had just begun shooting. But I feel he couldn't do justice to the character, although I will always pray for his well being," observed the actor.