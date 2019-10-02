Baahubali star Rana Daggubati, who is known for his impeccable acting chops and incredible physique has left his fans worried about his well-being. A picture of Rana looking frail and weak has gone viral.

As soon as Rana Daggubati shared a picture of himself from an advertisement on Instagram, the actor's name started trending as fans poured in their concerns in large numbers. "What have you done to your body?", "Looking sick... all good?", "What happened to Bhallala Deva... Why so skinny?" were some of the comments which surfaced soon after the picture was shared.

Earlier this year, when Rana had shared another picture of himself, fans had left worrying comments on his post. Rumours of Daggubati ready to undergo kidney transplant had also started making the news.

Talking to IANS, Rana had rubbished the report saying: "I think there was enough speculation about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me."

There were reports of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, being considered for the role of Pralhad in director Gunasekhar's mythological magnum opus Hiranyakashipu. The film is set to reunite Prabhas and Rana Daggubati after Baahubali.

"He has been approached to play the important role of Pralhad. Rana plays the titular character of Hiranyakashipu in the film and will be seen as the villain of the movie. The team is hoping that all falls into place and the deal with Aryan gets cracked. Meanwhile, the movie also stars Baahubali heroines Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty," a source was quoted as saying by in.com.

Well, we hope Rana is hale and hearty and these are mere conjectures.