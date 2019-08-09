Since a few days, there have been a lot of rumours doing rounds that actor Rana Daggubati has undergone kidney transplantation and that's the reason, he went to the US. This is not the only one, but there have been a lot of rumours and news articles that the actor hasn't been keeping well.

But it looks like the recent rumours which say that the actor has got kidney transplantation done, have annoyed him very much. As per reports, the 34-year-old actor is tired of all these rumours and people messaging and calling him to know what the truth is.

As reported by IANS, the actor said that he is very much tired of clarifying that he is absolutely fine and healthy. "I think rumours on my health now have become a boring topic," he said.

Also, in the interview, Rana was quoted saying that people become apprehensive every time he leaves Hyderabad and travel somewhere and so, that is how the rumours begin.

He mentioned that he flew to the US as part of the pre-production work of his upcoming film Hiranyakashyap, which will be directed by Gunasekhar and will be produced by Suresh Productions.

The 34-year-old actor stated, "The film will be made on a lavish scale, and I came to the US to work on the film's pre-visualisation concepts with various VFX companies."

Rana Daggubati has been busy juggling multiple projects and a has good number of films in his kitty which are yet to go on the floors. While he is playing the lead role in Virata Parvam, he is also co-producing a biopic on legendary Srilankan bowler Muthaiah Muralitharan. He has Haathi Mere Saathi, Marhand Varma: The King of Travencore and a lot more to shoot for.