Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made a stunning debut in the entertainment industry by dubbing for Simba's voice in Hollywood's animated flick The Lion King. Aryan garnered immense appreciation from all quarters for his confident voice over in the film and it looks like his stint may land him a meatier role against Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Aryan Khan is being considered for the role of Pralhad in director Gunasekhar's mythological magnum opus Hiranyakashipu. The film is set to reunite Prabhas and Rana Daggubati after Baahubali where the two were pitted against each other and Hiranyakashipu is said to bring back the same rivalry once again onscreen.

"He has been approached to play the important role of Pralhad. Rana plays the titular character of Hiranyakashipu in the film and will be seen as the villain of the movie. The team is hoping that all falls into place and the deal with Aryan gets cracked. Meanwhile, the movie also stars Baahubali heroines Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty," a source was quoted as saying by in.com.

However, when Gunasekhar was contacted for confirmation, the director wondered where the news was coming from and said that they "haven't reached the casting stage yet."