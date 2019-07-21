A few days ago, rumours about Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was dating a London-based blogger. A report in Mumbai Mirror had suggested that Gauri has even met Aryan's lady-love and is quite happy with her. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Aryan is not dating the blogger but a star kid who recently made her debut in Bollywood.

According to Peeping Moon, Aryan Khan is apparently dating Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

The report says that Aryan and Ananya have been friends from childhood and the fact Ananya being Suhana Khan's best friend had brought them closer to each other. Aryan and Ananya apparently used to hang out together as kids and are seeing each other as adults.

While we are not sure if this piece of information about Aryan is true or false, it will surely give enough fodder to gossip mongers.

Meanwhile, Aryan made his debut in the entertainment industry by lending his voice to Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King movie which released in India on July 19. Shah Rukh Khan has given the voice for Simba's father Mufasa.