Director SS Rajamouli is said to reveal the full form of his upcoming movie tentatively titled RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan and its first look poster on August 15, on Independence Day.

Junior NTR and Ram Charan are seen together on screen for the first time and that too in the movie of ace director SS Rajamouli, whose last outing Baahubali has been a historical blockbuster with its collection of Rs 1820 crore gross. Hence, there is a lot of hype, curiosity and expectation from this upcoming film.

SS Rajamouli has already revealed the story of RRR movie, which is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. He also revealed the Junior NTR and Ram Charan are playing the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively in the film.

The team of RRR has completed its first schedule earlier this year and is currently busy with the shooting of its second schedule. All eyes are now set on the release of its first look. The buzz on social media is that the makers will reveal the full form of RRR and first looks of Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the film.

The fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan are thrilled over the news and busy circulating it on social media. One of the NTR fans tweeted, "#RRRMovie First Look On August 15th On the Occasion Of Independence Day Endukante Vaalu Poradindi Independence Kosam Kabatti Aa Rojuna Release Chestunnaranta For More Updates Stay Tuned ."

A Ram Charan fan tweeted, "#RRR Exclusive Update: The title and the First look poster of the #RRRMovie are all set to release on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day #RamCharan #RamaRao #RajaMouli @RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @DVVMovies @upasanakonidela #NTR #JrNTR."