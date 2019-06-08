Vijayshanti, who is returning to films after a gap of 13 years with Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, has signed one more film in a succession. Well, she is not going be doing a full-fledged role, but a cameo in Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer.

Going by the rumours, Vijayshanti was approached for a role which has a lot of importance in the film. The actress, without a second thought, agreed to be part of SS Rajamouli's multilingual project.

Her role is said to be linked to Jr NTR's character of Kommaram Bheem, but it is not clear whether it is just a guest role or an extended cameo. However, an official confirmation is awaited on the reports of the actress playing the said role.

Vijayshanti started her acting career at the age of 14 years in Kollywood in Kallukkul Eeram. Her first Telugu movie was Kilaadi Krishnudu, opposite Krishna. Since then, she went on to act in over 180 movies in variety of roles.

The highlight of Vijayshanti's career was she did a lot of woman-centric and more importantly, action-oriented movies. As a result, she earned the tag, Lady Superstar of South India and Lady Amitabh. However, she virtually bid goodbye to films after foraying into politcs.

Coming back to RRR, it is a mega-budget film produced by DVV Daniah. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn plays a role with negative shade, while Alia Bhatt will romance Ram Charan in the period drama. The movie is made in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages.

The film is a historical fiction based on two greatest freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.