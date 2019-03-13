Amid controversies surrounding the theme, the much anticipated second trailer of Priya Prakash Varrier's new movie 'Sridevi Bungalow' will be released on March 15, 2019. The news of the trailer release has been confirmed by Priya Prakash Varrier herself on her Facebook page. It should be noted that the first trailer of 'Sridevi Bungalow' which was released a few weeks back had racked up negative criticisms from all corners.

Adding salt to the already existing wound, Boney Kapoor, husband of legendary actress Sridevi had also alleged that the film is intentionally trying to portray the life and death of his wife in a bad light.

As the second trailer will be released within two days, Bollywood movie buffs are eagerly waiting to know how the makers will craft the clip without running into controversies. In all probabilities, the new trailer of 'Sridevi Bungalow' will portray the positive side of the protagonist, so that controversies surrounding the movie can be lessened a bit.

However, if the makers decide to market the movie with negative publicity, then we can expect the death sequences of the actress, especially the scene in the bathtub which the makers have portrayed in the first trailer.

Apart from the controversies surrounding the theme of the movie, the upcoming trailer is expected to rack up several trolls from social media users. A few days back, Omar Lulu, director of Priya Prakash Varrier's debut movie 'Oru Adaar Love' had alleged that the actress is not in touch with her after climbing the heights of popularity with her iconic wink. Noorin Sherif, Priya Prakash Varrier's co-actor in the movie had also revealed that she is not in talking terms with the Sridevi Bungalow actress.

When Priya's new trailer gets released, fans of Omar Lulu and Noorin Sherif will surely target the actress, and finally, the trailer may receive more dislikes than likes on YouTube.

'Sridevi Bungalow' is directed by Prasanth Mampully who made his debut as a director with the Malayalam movie 'Bhagavan' that featured Mohanlal in the lead role. Even though this Mollywood film was released amid huge expectations, it literally bombed at the box-office.