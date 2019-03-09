Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been in a secret relationship from a long time. Tom Cruise's former co-star reportedly revealed that he is "single" and earlier this week, he was spotted hugging a female friend during a dinner date with friends. Fans are wondering what exactly is happening between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. Are they still together or has the couple decided to end their affair?

Tom Cruise's former wife, Katie Holmes, always denied the rumours of her seeing Django Unchained movie star, Jamie Foxx. Even when their intimate pictures from Miami were leaked online, the couple decided to not speak about their personal life.

After the recently held 91st Academy Awards, there were rumours that Jamie Foxx has declared himself single. An alleged insider revealed that right before he started to sing, he seemingly told the crowd that he is single.

After announcing that he is "single," Jamie Foxx was recently spotted with a female friend in Beverly Hills. The Academy Award-winning movie star was there with a couple of his friends but as it turned out, Katie Holmes was nowhere present.

At the same time, it should be noted that it does not mean that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have parted their ways. After ending her marriage with Tom Cruise, Katie chose to stay single for a long time and if she entered into a relationship with someone, she must have thought about everything.

In addition to this, the alleged couple has a tendency to keep their romance behind the curtains. There is also a possibility that Katie and Jamie are still in a relationship but are denying their intimate affair. As an earlier insider revealed to Entertainment Weekly, both Katie and Jamie have lived a very independent life and the couple does not like to flaunt their relationship in public.

As of now, there is no confirmation about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's split. More information will be shared after their reps disclose something.