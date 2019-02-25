Tom Cruise's ex-wife Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been in a relationship for quite some time. But the singer-actor reportedly shocked everyone during the Oscars 2019's afterparty when he appeared to tell a crowd that he is single. Does this mean that Jamie and Katie have parted ways?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx kept their romance a secret for a long time. There were several media speculations but the couple always denied reports of them dating each other. However, their pictures from a seemingly sweet and romantic vacation in Malibu showed them enjoying their time together. Reportedly, the alleged couple is not into any rush and has been taking everything very slowly. It was speculated that during the Oscars 2019, Katie and Jamie will walk the red carpet together, but that did not happen.

While attending Byron Allen's Oscars' after-party, the Academy Award-winning star of Django Unchained was reportedly surrounded on-stage by women, via Hollywood Life.

As per the report, an eyewitness said that Jamie Foxx revealed to the crowd that he was single.

"Right before he sang, he seemingly told the crowd he's single," an alleged insider revealed. "He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! It appeared he told the crowd, 'I'm single.'"

Back in December 2018, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes did spend some quality time together on a yacht in Miami. As per several alleged reports at that time, their romantic getaway was meant to convince Collateral movie star Jamie to stay in the relationship. During that time, an alleged insider revealed that Tom Cruise's former wife went above and beyond to prove to Jamie how much she loves him.

Even Jamie Foxx commented on his trip with Katie Holmes. When it was asked by Us Weekly, he summed his trip up by saying, "It was foolish!"

As of now, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's reps have not commented on the above claims. Over the years, several fabricated stories have surfaced about Tom Cruise's ex-wife and his former co-star. For instance, there were reports that both Katie and Jamie are going to move to Atlanta and will get married in Paris. All the claims were later debunked.