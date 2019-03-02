Jamie Foxx has shocked everyone by reportedly stating during the recently held Academy Awards' after-party that he is single. He has been dating Katie Holmes for quite some time and there have been several rumours about their marriage. On one hand, when everyone is talking about the rumoured intimate relationship between Katie and Jamie, Mission: Impossible movie star Tom Cruise has remained quiet.

Before getting into a relationship with Jamie Foxx, the Dawson's Creek alum was in a happy relationship with Tom Cruise. In one of her earlier interviews, she has gushed about him and revealed what its like to be married to Tom. As per the actress, "It's an amazing life, but we always remind ourselves of how incredibly lucky we are."

Back in 2012, Katie Holmes filed for divorce and she never looked back. Katie and Tom have a teenage daughter from their married life.

After parting ways with one of the most celebrated stars in Hollywood, there were reports that Katie Holmes' acting career will never see the bright sun rays. The acclaimed actress proved everyone wrong after starring in several brilliant movies like Woman in Gold, All We Had, A Happening of Monumental Proportions, and Ocean's 8.

Over the years, Katie Holmes' name was linked with several of her co-stars. She was briefly linked with her Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson, following which, her name was linked with The Kennedys' co-star Matthew Perry. However, when her pictures with Jamie Foxx leaked online, everyone got to know that she has finally moved on in her life.

Both Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have denied the reports of them seeing each other. However, their intimate pictures from a recent holiday proved otherwise. It's been some time since the two of them have started seeing each other but Tom Cruise has not commented on their alleged relationship.

In addition to this, Tom Cruise once shared the screen with Jamie Foxx in Michael Mann's Collateral movie. After the movie, there were reports that Tom and Jamie have become very good friends. But since Jamie is reportedly involved with Tom's former wife, it won't be wrong to say this that Tom and Jamie won't be speaking to each other.

It was previously claimed by an alleged insider, "Tom is shocked and upset that Katie is dating a costar he once considered a close friend. He feels betrayed by both of them."

Since his divorce with Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise has dedicated his time to making some wonderful cinema. He has been starred in feature films like Jack Reacher, Edge of Tomorrow, American Made, and others. He is currently working on the sequel to the cult classic Top Gun movie. In the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is going to reprise his role of Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and will share screen space with Miles Teller and Val Kilmer.

As of writing, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have not publicly acknowledged their alleged relationship. At the same time, Tom Cruise and his reps have also not commented on this rumoured association.