Producer DVV Danayya has made a shocking revelation that he was offered Rs 100 crore to give up SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan, but he rejected this deal.

SS Rajamouli has taken the Indian cinema to international level with his Baahubali film series. He is now busy with his next movie RRR, which is produced under the banner DVV Entertainment. DVV Danayya is making this movie with a whopping amount of Rs 300 crore, which is bigger than the budget of Saaho.

The historical success of Baahubali 2 has generated a massive hype for the movie RRR and the people in the trade circle feel that it will be even bigger money spinner than Baahubali 2. Hence, there is a huge demand for its rights even before the film unit completed 50 per cent of its shooting.

DVV Danayya held a press meet on March 14 to put end to the speculations about various aspects of RRR. Addressing the media, he revealed that a producer offered him Rs 100 crore to transfer this project to him. He could have earned this record sum much before he spent Rs 300 crore on its production.

DVV Danayya is a passionate producer and he has bankrolled big-ticket projects like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama in the past. He knows that producing a Rajamouli's film is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and he did not want to lose this chance. Hence, he rejected this offer.

RRR is carved based on the two profound Indian freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It is a pure fiction that has been drafted on the idea of them meeting each other in Delhi and later becoming friends during their away time. Set in the 1920s, the film will have a British regime including then culture and lifestyle. It is a pan Indian story painted on a large canvas.

Though based on the nationalistic characters, RRR is not a patriotic story and will not have any chauvinistic elements in it. The Junior NTR and Ram Charan starrer is a befitting tale of two intense people with intense emotions.

RRR features Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Daisy Edger Jones as the leading ladies, while Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani are seen significant roles. The movie is made in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously and RRR is common for all the languages. The film is set for release on July 30 2020.