Rage can come from multiple sources, but one of the biggest triggers of sudden anger could be excruciating hunger – something that gets dubbed 'hanger pangs' (when hunger and anger meet, hence hanger) or 'diet rage'.

It's specifically the kind of rage that makes you want to shatter things and bite into your own flesh because you're so painfully hungry. The name 'diet rage' comes from being on a diet obviously. And cutting down on calories can often lead to cutting down on one's tolerance of others.

"Hunger, plus misery, plus other people equals rage," writes journalist Claudia Connell for the Daily Mail Online.

To support her words with evidence, Claudia used the instance of Vincent McKevitt, the millionaire boss of the salad restaurant chain Tossed, who recently pleaded guilty of assaulting a bouncer at a nightclub.

In his plea, McKevitt had blamed his diet for his 'uncharacteristic outburst,' said Claudia.

She also referenced studies that label 'diet rage' as a legitimate condition. "U.S. scientists discovered the sheer willpower it takes to deprive yourself of food is enough to cause feelings of anger and aggression and that people on a diet were more likely to watch an angry film than a gentle, romantic one," writes Claudia.

So how exactly should you curb these 'hanger' pangs and stop yourself from visibly wrecking someone or something? Of course, there are certain foods that are known to calm the temper – but not all of them would be advised while on a diet.

IBT India rounds up a list of 5 food items that you could eat to soothe that 'diet rage' of yours, while not actively cheating on your diet!

1. Bananas

Bananas have dopamine which enhances mood. They are also a rich source of magnesium which is known to boost positive moods.

2. Dark chocolate

Not only is it proven to be beneficial in weight loss, but small bits of dark chocolate helps the brain discharge endorphins and boost serotonin levels – something that helps lessen stress levels and decrease anxiety too.

3. Walnuts

It contains omega3s, vitamin E, and melatonin which are all antioxidants responsible for reducing stress. Also, its mix of omega-3 fatty acids, tryptophan, and vitamin B6 not only boosts happiness but also calms down anger.

4. Eggs

Eggs are known to balance the mood perfectly. They are also sources of protein, vitamin B, D, and it helps improve the temper two. Fitting with your diet, one to two eggs daily should be no problem at all.

5. Seeds

The best thing about edible seeds such as chia, flaxseeds, pumpkin and quinoa is that they are suitable for snacking while on a diet. They satisfy the hunger without gaining weight and also improve temper.