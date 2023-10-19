Salman Khan is the man of the hour. The superstar is all set for the release of his most awaited - Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif. Salman was recently spotted at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash. The dapper actor made a dashing entry and was seen enjoying some quality time with Dharmendra. Pictures and videos of the Dabangg Khan from the event have taken over the media.

The video

In one such video, Salman is seen walking into the photo-op area. As the actor walks into the room, he is seen checking his jeans' zip. While many would not have noticed it, some did. A video of the same has garnered quite some reaction now. "Chain khuli ki main khuli," wrote one user. "What did I just see," another user commented. "Is he checking his zip?" a social media user asked.

Reactions

"Why is he checking middle stump," another social media user commented. "Noticed but didn't see anything," came one more comment. "He is checking his jeans zip lock," one more comment read.

Salman Khan took to social media to announce a song from his upcoming film - Tiger 3. The song titled 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' has been sung by Arijit Singh.

Salman ends war with Arijit

With this, Khan seems to have ended his nine-year long feud with Arijit Singh. Salman Khan took to social media and wrote, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. (sic)"