Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors we have in B'town the actor is shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 17. Bhaijaan has also started promotions of his upcoming film Tiger 3, which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

After the stupendous success of the Tiger 3, trailer, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dropped a new still from the film announcing the first song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, a song sung by Arijit Singh.

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh reunite after 9 long years

After a feud of nine years, Arijit Singh and Salman Khan have come together for Tiger 3's song. Yes, you heard it right!

The two stalwarts of the industry, Bhaijaan and Arijit Singh have patched up and are collaborating with Indded a soulful treat for all Salman and Arijit Singh fans.

Sharing the song's still, Salman also mentioned that the song is sung by Arijit Singh.

Salman Khan wrote, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. (sic)"

Earlier this month, Arijit Singh was spotted at Salman Khan's residence a few days back. An X (formerly Twitter) user on October 4, took to the platform to share the video. In the clip, Arijit Singh is seen leaving Salman Khan's house in a car.

All you need to know about Salman Khan and Arijit Singh's feud.

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh's camaraderie turned sour after the two got into a fight during an award function in 2014. The event was hosted by Salman.

Arijit stepped onto the stage to receive an award, when Salman mockingly asked, "So gaye the (Were you sleeping)?" To this, the singer responded, "Aap logon ne sula diya (You all put me to sleep)." The 'Tiger 3' actor replied that it is not their fault if songs like 'Tum Hi Ho' keep on playing.

Following this, Arjit Singh's songs were removed from Salman's films, including 'Sultan' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

In 2016, Arijit Singh publicly apologised to Salman Khan

Arijit Singh wrote to Salman Khan in 2016 on social media

On his Facebook page, the artist posted a letter offering an apology to Salman Khan and urged him not to remove a song he recorded for the actor's movie, 'Sultan'.

He wrote, "Dear Mr Salman Khan...This is the last way I thought I would speak to you. I have been trying to text you call you and do everything possible to tell you that you are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you. I never did. That night in the show It was the wrong time and wrong aura. Nevertheless you felt insulted. And I understood and I felt extremely sorry about it as me and my family have been your fan since long. I tried to explain so many times but you never got it. I apologized but you never got it. How many times I sent you apology texts you also know."

"Please do not remove the song that I sang for you in Sultan. You want anyone else to sing this song, absolutely fine but keep a version at least. I have sung enough songs sir. But I want to retire with at least one song of you keeping in my library. Please do not take away this feeling. I don't know why am I doing this I know the consequences," he added.