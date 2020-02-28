Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan recently hosted an event at her designer studio 'The Gauri Khan studio' where architects and interior designers from all over were invited and Shahrukh being a dotting husband bumped into the event giving a surprise to wife and being there with her on the special occasion.

While interacting with the media, Gauri opened up on a variety of topics but kept her answers mostly casual and light-hearted. She talked about how she will tell Aditya Chopra to make a sequel to the hit film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

At one point, she even commented on her husband, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's next career move. As we all know, SRK has been on a self-imposed sabbatical since Aanand L Rai's Zero, which came out in December 2018. No new projects have been announced.

Speaking to the media, Gauri said that "Shah Rukh has a great taste in designing." She added that a lot of things in the house have been suggested by him. "As Shah Rukh is not doing any movie right now, I will tell him to keep his second option as a designer in future because he is a great designer," she quipped. Don't do us like this, Gauri. We'd love to hear about SRK's next project, without thinking about he might move on to other things.

Shahrukh Khan's rumored projects

Well, we are sure fans just can't imagine their favorite actor do something else but not act. Talking about Shahrukh Khan's rumored upcoming projects. The actor is rumored to be starring in director Atlee's next titled Sankee. The buzz is also that SRK has been approached to star in Raj Kumar Hirani's next film. Not to forget, Malayalam director Ashiq Abu's Hindi debut which will be an action-drama. Reports also suggest that SRK might team up with Karan Johar again for a film. And of course, there is the long-awaited and long-speculated Rakesh Sharma biopic.

SRK's confirmed projects

Talking about his confirmed projects which include a cameo in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'. SRK is also producing two more projects for Netflix, a movie Class of 83, featuring Bobby Deol, and a horror-series, Betaal. The official synopsis of the latter reads, "A centuries-old British Indian Army officer and his zombie redcoats battle modern-day cops in a remote village."