Putting an end to all the cold war rumours, Rupali Ganguly has come forward to cheer for Gaurav Khanna. The Anupamaa actress has said that for her the clear winner is Gaurav Khanna. Rupali and Gaurav played the role of husband and wife in the popular television show. However, post his exit, there were rumours of a cold war brewing between the two.

Rupali hails Gaurav

Gaurav emerged as the first finalist after winning the Ticket to Finale task. At a recently held event, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress went on to say how she loved the content delivered by Farhana and Tanya. She also praised Amaal Malik but added that it is 'Kapadia ji' (Gaurav's name in the show) who would win.

"I am very, very fond of Amaal. I love the content that Farrhana, Tanya and everybody have given. And Gaurav deserves to win. Jeetenge toh aap hi, Kapadia ji," she said. Rupali's statement has left the show's fans and followers excited as this puts an end to the rumours of Rupali getting Gaurav evicted from the show.

Salman to work with Gaurav

Not just Rupali, it seems even Salman Khan is rooting for Gaurav's win. At the recently held Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman said that a personality like Khanna could be a disadvantage for the makers and the show as he doesn't engage in arguments and unnecessary fights. But, went on to praise Khanna for always maintaining his composure and never crossing the boundaries.

Salman also said that people may or may not want to work with him in future thinking he wouldn't give any masala content but the 'Tiger' actor promised to work with the superstar of TV. He added that working with Khanna would be a delight.