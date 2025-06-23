In a shocking turn of events, a fire broke out on the sets of the popular TV show Anupamaa in the early hours of Sunday. The incident occurred around 6:30 AM at Goregaon Film City. Several videos and photos have surfaced online, showing towering flames and thick smoke engulfing the set.

According to reports, four fire engines and an equal number of jumbo tankers were immediately dispatched to the location. A civic official informed the media that an assistant divisional fire officer, along with three station officers, was present on-site and that firefighting efforts were underway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the shooting hadn't begun yet.

While filming was scheduled to start at 7 AM, only a few crew members and workers were present on set, doing preparations when the fire broke out.

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) later confirmed the incident via social media. Speaking to Screen website, AICWA President Suresh Gupta alleged negligence on the part of producer Rajan Shahi.

Gupta told Screen, "A massive fire did break out on the Anupamaa set in Film City this morning. The fire brigade arrived nearly an hour after the fire started. The entire set was made of wood and was surrounded by other wooden structures. The real reason the fire spread so quickly is that the producer and the production house were not adhering to basic fire safety norms, just to cut costs."

— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) June 23, 2025

All Indian Cine Workers Association took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that the "incident is yet another tragic reminder of the recurring fire outbreaks in Mumbai and its surrounding film studios". It added, "While the Anupamaa set was destroyed, it is alarming that several adjoining sets narrowly escaped the flames. This could have led to an even greater disaster."

?Mumbai | Fire broke out at the sets of Hindi television show Anupama in Goregaon Film City today at 6:30am. 4 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the site. No casualties reported.

What is happening in Anupamaa post team?

Meanwhile, Anupamaa continues to keep its audience hooked with unpredictable twists and emotional high points. The show recently underwent a time leap, bringing significant shifts in the storyline. As per the latest buzz, a much-anticipated reunion between Anupamaa and Rahi is likely to unfold soon.

Adding to the excitement, a picture from the set has gone viral, sparking major speculation. The image appears to show Mahi taking a pregnancy test, something that has taken fans by surprise. Considering that Mahi is portrayed as a widow, viewers are now wondering if the storyline is about to take a dramatic turn.

Social media is flooded with theories, with many assuming that Mahi might be pregnant with Prem's child, hinting at a betrayal of her sister Rahi. However, sources close to the production have dismissed these claims. They've clarified that Mahi's character will not be shown expecting in the upcoming episodes, and if the pregnancy angle is explored at all, it will have a completely different context than what's currently being speculated online.