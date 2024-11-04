Popular TV actor Rupali Ganguly, who is best known for playing the titular role in Anupamaa, has been embroiled in a controversy. The actor who often takes to her Instagram and shares candid pictures and videos with her husband and son, has been under fire after her stepdaughter accused her of 'controlling' and 'threatening' her.

All you need to know about Rupali's husband, Ashwin K Verma

Rupali married Ashwin Verma in 2013 and they have a son together. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous two marriages, the younger one being Esha.

Rupali married Ashwin, a businessman, on February 6, 2013. The couple has a son who was born on August 25, 2013.

In the year 2020, Rupali's stepdaughter. Esha shared a note lashing out at Rupali for separating her from her father. She has levied heavy charges on Rupali in 2024, and her lengthy note once again surfaced on social media.

Her post read, "This is pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She had an affair with Ashwin K Verma for twelve years while he was in his second marriage. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but try to separate me and my sister, his own daughters from their father."

Esha's note further read, "Whenever I try to call my father, she starts yelling and screaming death threats to myself and my mother. It's not fair that she ruined the lives of Ashwin's real family and has been publicizing that they have a true love marriage when she's destroyed others to get what she wants. Honestly, she's conducted acts very similar to what Rhea Chakraborty has done to SSR. She feeds my dad's strange medications and is very controlling of his life. I am now 22 years old, but she has started this absurd and strange affair with my father from when I was only 3 years old."

Esha further mentioned in her post, "Can anyone ever imagine how it is to know that your father has left yours to go start it with someone who just wanted his money and power? My life is not the same and I have suffered so many years having the absence of my father... It's not easy to see happy families stay together, while mine was broken... when my mom had to work two jobs all by herself and provide for both of us. My dad was the VP of his marketing division, and all that was taken away from him because of her."

Rupali's husband Ashwin K Verma has reacted to the allegations

Taking to his official social media account, Ashwin issued an official statement, a day after his daughter's post went viral in which she slammed Rupali.

A sincere reflection on recent remarks. pic.twitter.com/QfpN324fwB — Ashwin K Verma (@AshwinKVerma) November 3, 2024

Ashwin wrote, "I do have two daughters from previous relationships, something Rupali and I have always been open about that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent's relationship as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage."

He added, "But marriages end for many reasons, and my relationship with my second wife had multiple challenges that led to our separation challenges that were between her and I and that had nothing to do with any other person. I only want the best for my children and my wife and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media."

Rupali has not reacted to the accusations yet.

Meanwhile, Rupali has been garnering headlines for her unusual behaviour with her co-stars on the sets of her show.