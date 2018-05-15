With more and more women falling victim to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), it is indeed a relief to now that scientists have found the cause of the disease. Yes, you heard that right, PCOS is no more a mystery.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. Women suffering from it often gain weight, develop ovarian cysts and can also need to deal with acne, facial hair, depression and heavy painful period.

A new study, conducted by researchers from the University of Lille in France and published in the journal Nature Medicine, suggested that the path for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is set before a girl is even born. When a hormone, which is produced by the ovaries, interacts with a set of neurons in the mother's brain. This interaction can disrupt enzymes in the placenta, which is the organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy, and trigger the development of PCOs symptoms in the offspring

This explanation is also backed by the fact that PCOS tends to run in the family.

Initially, researchers were divided about the opinion whether the disease actually starts in the brain or the ovary. This new research strikes a perfect balance between the existing hypotheses.

This new study is expected to impact the way we look at PCOS and how the condition is treated.

There is no doubt that most of the researchers agree that a woman's testosterone levels, which is affected by a hormone called antimüllerian hormone (AMH) released from follicles located on the outside of the ovary, play a key role in the development of PCOS. Researchers are now looking forward to investigating how offsprings will be affected when hormones like testosterone are regulated during pregnancy.