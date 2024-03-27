Khanzaadi and Soniya Bansal's Holi photoshoot is grabbing all the spotlight. The former Bigg Boss participants played Holi and smeared colours on one another in their photoshoot. The two wore striking white suits and posed for some pictures. While many were bowled over by the pics, many weren't impressed.

Comments on the photoshoot

"What are you both trying to do?" asked a user. "This is borderline vulgar," another user commented. "Cringe," a comment read. "Why are they behaving this way?" asked a user in another comment. "focus on your career," read one more comment. "the expressions are ewww," one more comment read. "Genuine friendship or PR gimmick," asked one more user in the comments.

However, there were many who were bowled over by the photoshoot. "Two beauties in one frame," wrote a user. "Such beauties," another user commented. "Most beautiful BB contestants," a social media user commented. "Love seeing you both together," another social media user commented. Both Soniya Bansal and Khanzadi failed to make it to the top five of Bigg Boss 17.

Firoza on why she wanted to leave BB

After few roller coaster weeks inside the house, Firoza aka Khanzaadi started pleading with Salman Khan and the makers to send her home. While the BB host tried to boost her morale several times, there were times when he even lashed out at her over her give up attitude. Talking about it, Khanzaadi had said that she lost the will and the spirit to be inside the house after a while.

"I was dying to get out of the house. I went inside with strong willpower, and I did put across myself many times. But after a while, I lost my interest in the game, and I wanted to run away from the house," she said in an interview.