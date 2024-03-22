It was nothing sort of a Bigg Boss reunion as Ankita Lokhande brought together her friends from the reality show for the premiere of Veer Savarkar. Ankita was accompanied by husband Vicky Jain at the event. Her friend, Rashami Desai was also there to cheer for her friend. However, it was the trio of Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Khanzadi that stole away the limelight.

The reunion

Ayesha Khan and Samarth Jurel were also spotted coming in to root for Ankita's first film post Bigg Boss 17. The former contestants posed for the shutterbugs and made their way to watch the film. This is what netizens have to say on the reunion. "All the negative souls in one frame," wrote a user. "Isha is so evidently jealous of Abhishek and Khanzadi," another user commented.

Reactions

"No one is giving Ayesha any importance," a social media user opined. "Isha is looking elegant but khanzadi is fire," another social media user commented. "Khanzadi has no self respect. Abhishek hasn't met her once after BB but she continues to take his name to garner attention," a comment read. "Rashami Desai is the most overlooked person in the gang," another comment read.

"So good to see Khanzadi and Abhishek together," one comment read. "Why is Munawar missing from the reunion?" asked a person. "Vicky bhaiya is honestly funnier than Munawar," "Khanzadi trying to get attention through Abhishek" and "Ayesha stuck between Khanzadi and Isha," were some more of the comments on the videos doing the rounds.

Ankita Lokhande was recently trolled for saying that Randeep Hooda had refused to cast her as Veer Savarkar's wife. Ankita had revealed that Randeep felt she was too pretty to play the role of Veer Savarkar's wife and thus was not even considering her but later, she made him alter his decision.