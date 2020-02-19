The Cupertino-based technology giant Apple is currently working on a new product, which isn't an iPhone. The product belongs to an entirely new category and allows to look for lost items. The location tracking device is an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tag and it could be called Apple Tags.

According to the popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the shipment volume of this new product will reach tens of millions by the second and third quarter of 2020. "We expect Universal Asahi Electronics to begin shipping SiP for UWB tags in 2–3Q 2020, with shipments reaching tens of millions in 2020," he said (as per Google Translate).

What are Apple Tags?

Apple Tags has been the talk of the tech community for a while now. There have been multiple leaks and rumours regarding these UWB tags. According to reports, the Tags will be circular discs and likely be fitted with Apple's new U1 location chip.

The U1 chip is already available in the iPhone 11 and it makes complete sense for Apple to put in the new product as well. The Apple Tag will reportedly help to pinpoint the location of lost items via 3D balloons with the help of an AR interface. Users could attach the tag to their keys, toys, passport or some other thing to find it using the Find My app if the item is lost.

Kuo expects the Tags to enhance the AR application experience. "We believe that UWB tags can enhance the iOS search and AR application experience through the close-range measurement function," he said.

When can we see Apple Tags in the market?

According to Kuo, Apple Tags will be an important product category for the Cupertino-based tech giant in the first half of this year. Apple has not announced the launch date of these Tags yet but it might unveil the gadget alongside the iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2, which is expected to be launched on March 31 at Apple's spring event.

Apple could also launch the Apple Tags at the WWDC event that will be hosted in the middle of the year in June or choose the annual iPhone launch event of September to unveil the new tracking device. If that happens, we can expect it to be available in the market alongside the next-gen iPhones.