Actress Kangana Ranaut has heavily come down on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for sexually harassing Payal Ghosh. She said what he did is a common practice in the Hindi film industry, which she referred to as "Bullywood."

After making allegations against Anurag, Payal Ghosh tweeted, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!" Kangana retweeted her tweet and wrote, "Every voice matters #MeToo #ArrestAnuragKashyap."

Kangana Ranaut did not stop there, as she went on to generalize Anurag Kashyap's act with people in the Hindi film industry. She said that he admitted about being monogamous and he is very much capable of doing what Payal Ghosh alleged. It is a common practice in the industry as it has full of sexual predators. She also alleged that #MeToo movement has been a big failure because most accused were liberals.

Here is the series of tweets posted by Kangana Ranaut: