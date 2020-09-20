Actress Kangana Ranaut has heavily come down on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for sexually harassing Payal Ghosh. She said what he did is a common practice in the Hindi film industry, which she referred to as "Bullywood."
After making allegations against Anurag, Payal Ghosh tweeted, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!" Kangana retweeted her tweet and wrote, "Every voice matters #MeToo #ArrestAnuragKashyap."
Kangana Ranaut did not stop there, as she went on to generalize Anurag Kashyap's act with people in the Hindi film industry. She said that he admitted about being monogamous and he is very much capable of doing what Payal Ghosh alleged. It is a common practice in the industry as it has full of sexual predators. She also alleged that #MeToo movement has been a big failure because most accused were liberals.
Here is the series of tweets posted by Kangana Ranaut:
As far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh
Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous. Phantom was full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and librals started smear campaigns against me.
What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you.
Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don't need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap
#MeToo has been a big failure in Bullywood, because most rapists and harassers were liberals only so they killed the movement, for sure #PayalGhosh will be humiliated and silenced like all other victims but my heart goes out to her. We deserve a better society #AnuragKashyap