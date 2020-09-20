Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been vocal about various current affairs, reacted to actress Payal Ghosh's sexual harassment charges against him and denied misbehaving with her or any other women.

Payal Ghosh made serious charges against Anurag Kashyap in TV interviews and requested the Prime Minister to give her security. The actress tweeted, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!"

The Bollywood filmmaker took to Twitter to react to her allegations. In a series of tweets posted in Hindi, Anurag Kashyap claimed that it is an act of silencing him and Payal Ghosh charges are baseless. Many people are trying to defame him, his colleagues, and the Bachchan family, but they are not successful.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap admitted marrying two women and having several love affairs. But he has neither misbehaved with any woman nor will he tolerate it. Referring to Payal Ghosh's interview, the director said that the video has clear proofs on what is right and wrong.

Here is the literal translation of Anurag Kashyap's series posted in Hindi: