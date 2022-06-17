Calling it a historic move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced the Agnipath scheme - a transformative recruitment model for armed forces. What followed the announcement sent shockwaves across the country. Series of protests against the recruitment scheme erupted in different parts of the country, demanding roll back of Agnipath.

From Uttar Pradesh to Secunderabad, Haryana to West Bengal, widespread protests grew violent with each passing day and there's no respite. Amid the growing protests, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the recruitment into the military through the Agnipath scheme will begin soon. He advised the aspirants to begin their preparations. The minister called the scheme a 'golden opportunity' to join the nation's defence system and to serve the country.

"Agnipath is a golden opportunity for the youth to join the defence system and serve the country. As the recruitment was stalled for the last two years, many were deprived of the opportunity to join the army," Singh tweeted.

Considering the widespread protests, the government on Thursday allowed a one-time age waiver for the scheme considering that recruitment was stalled for the last two years. The upper age limit now has been raised to 23 instead of 21 now.

What Agnipath really offers and what's at stake?

The candidates enrolled under Agnipath scheme will get a chance to serve the country, but will also get an attractive financial package, an opportunity to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills & qualifications and adequate re-employment opportunities for those returning to the society.

Giving a reality check to those protesting against the Agnipath scheme, former R&AW chief Vikram Sood shared a thread of tweets, which emphasises the importance of the recruitment model. But he also explains what protesting violently causes.

Don't join it. spend time doing ur 10th and 12th at your cost, then find a 3rd grade college and do useless graduation and rest of your life spend in finding a job. Join Agnipath, and leave after 4 years with Rs 23.5 lacs (including pay for four years) in hand. Start a business. Join Agnipath, and pursue graduation at cost of the Armed forces. Leave after 4 years with 23.5 lacs in hand. Join Agnipath, do graduation, leave after 4 years to join other uniformed forces for the rest of life. Join Agnipath, Do graduation while on job, apply for CDS in the 4th year and become a commissioned officer in the Armed Forces for the rest of your life. Join Agnipath, complete 4 years, work hard and get into 20% cream and serve the nation for the next 17 years. Don't join Agnipath and spend your life protesting on Road like JNU folks. Protest against Agnipath, open a youtube channel, provoke people and become an online advisor to Government, like many rejected maal are doing right now. Become a celebrity there are enough people who will subscribe to this like many Soorma Bhopalis. It's all about choice, govt is not going to pick you from home and force you. It's your wish if you want to shape a dignified career or spend time standing at Paan shop and do gossip

"Its your life, your wish." Sood signed off.