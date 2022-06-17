Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said the violent protests against the Central government's new Army recruitment Agnipath scheme is an eye-opener.

Rama Rao stated that the violent protests are also acute indicator of the magnitude of unemployment crisis in the country.

KTR, as the Telangana minister is popularly known, took to Twitter to slam the Narendra Modi government after large-scale violence rocked Secunderabad railway station.

"Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath khilwad Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath khilwad," wrote KTR.

"From One Rank - One Pension to proposed No Rank - No Pension," he added.

Youth protesting against the new recruitment scheme went on rampage at Secunderabad railway station on Friday, setting afire trains and vandalising railway station.

One protestor was killed and three others injured when police opened fire to bring the situation under control.