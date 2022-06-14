Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced a short-term defence recruitment policy called Agnipath in the presence of three service chiefs, Army chief General Manoj Pande, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar. The transformative recruitment model for future-ready armed forces is touted as a historic decision.

"The Cabinet Committee on Security has taken a historic decision today to approve the transformative scheme of 'Agnipath'. Under this, Indian youth would be granted an opportunity to get inducted into the Armed services," the defence minister said.

"Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, efforts are to create a youthful profile of the Armed forces. It would help to train them for new technologies & also improve their health levels. This scheme will increase employment opportunities with new skills in different sectors," the minister added.

The new recruitment model is based on all-India merit-based selection process. Once selected, "Agniveers" will serve for four years. Upon completion of four years, up to 25 percent of Agniveers, who will then possess a unique resume, will be able to apply voluntarily for a regular cadre based on merit and organisational requirement.

Recruitment process for Agnipath scheme

The selection of Agniveers will be done through an online centralised system. Under the scheme, about 45,000 people aged between 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted and the recruitment will commence within the next 90 days. The first batch will be ready by July 2023.

Education qualification for Agnipath scheme will be same as the criteria for regular positions in the force, like the educational qualification for General Duty (GD) soldier is class 10. Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that even female candidates will be inducted under the Agnipath scheme.

Remuneration

Agniveers, those selected under the Agnipath scheme, will be paid a monthly salary between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 in addition to allowances. They will also be eligible for medical and insurance benefits with annual appraisal. Agniveers will be provided with a non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakhs for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces.

Only 25 percent of the Agniveers will be retained and be able to join the regular cadre based on merit and organisational requirement. They will go on to serve for full 15 years in non-officer ranks. As for the remaining candidates, they will receive an exit package, ranging from Rs 11 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, without any pension benefits. There will be provisions in case of death or disability in the line of duty.

A win-win

With the introduction of Agnipath scheme, the government also benefits from a drastic cut in the annual revenue and pension bill, which accounts for half of the annual defence budget of Rs 5.2 lakh crore. The armed forces, on the other hand, will have a younger, fitter, diverse profile for facing future challenges.

The candidates being enrolled under Agnipath scheme will get a chance to serve the country, get an attractive financial package, an opportunity to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills & qualifications and adequate re-employment opportunities for those returning to the society.