Indian captain Virat Kohli is ranked number 1 batsman in Test cricket and rightly so. He has amassed runs in all conditions and is India's lynchpin in the batting order. In the series against England, he showed grit and tremendous mental discipline and was head and shoulders above all the other batsmen, from both the sides.

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has, however, said that there is still a weakness to Kohli's batting and this is what the bowlers should identify and target. Waqar said that he still believes that the fourth stump line outside the off-stump can be Kohli's Achilles heel.

"Well, everyone's got a weakness and he has been found at times outside the off stump because he likes to drive early on. I think as a bowler you have got to be sensible when you are bowling at him. You can't really challenge him. You have to stick to your plans I guess," Waqar told Khaleej Times.

'The bowlers should pitch it a bit short and ask him to drive'

"And the best plan is if you are an outswing bowler, which I was in my days as a fast bowler in international cricket, I will probably bowl to him outside the off stump and look to take the ball away from him with a bit of short of a length and ask him to drive," he added.

Back in 2014, James Anderson troubled Kohli with the exact same plan right through the Test series, but the scene was different this year. Displaying great discipline outside off stump, he refrained from chasing deliveries and scored runs. However, towards the end of the series, he did fall into the trap and nicked behind and this could be a template in the upcoming series against West Indies.

The first Test between India and the West Indies will begin on October 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The second Test against the Windies will start on October 12 and will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The five-match ODI series will begin from October 21 and will continue till November 1. The 3 T20Is will be played on November 4, November 6 and November 11.